6 months ago
BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Partnership Expands to Japan
February 15, 2017 / 7:18 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Partnership Expands to Japan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan

* Says Takeda and PRA will establish a joint venture, each holding 50 percent of the share respectively, to provide clinical trial delivery and pharmacovigilance services as a strategic partner of Takeda in Japan.

* Says Takeda also will transfer all of the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Data Services (TDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to PRA

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/7DBW4Z

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

