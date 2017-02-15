BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical says PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Partnership Expands to Japan

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan

* Says Takeda and PRA will establish a joint venture, each holding 50 percent of the share respectively, to provide clinical trial delivery and pharmacovigilance services as a strategic partner of Takeda in Japan.

* Says Takeda also will transfer all of the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Data Services (TDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to PRA

