Feb 15 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Sunshine Co Ltd:

* Says Lu Yu transferred 3.1 percent stake in it to his mother, Yu Qinfen, on Feb. 14

* Says Lu Yu holds 0 percent stake and Yu Qinfen holds 8.1 percent stake in it now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eeWlKH

