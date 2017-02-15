FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Sinopac Financial Holdings unit to issue T$2.25 bln 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sinopac Financial Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary Bank SinoPac will issue T$2.25 billion 2017 1st series unsecured subordinated financial bonds (bond A of T$150 million and bond B of T$2.1 billion)

* Says par value and issue price of T$5 million for the bonds

* Maturity period from Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2024 for bond A, Feb. 24, 2017 to Feb. 24, 2027 for bond B

* Fixed interest rate of 1.6 percent for bond A and 1.9 percent for bond B

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JcWtpF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

