Feb 15 (Reuters) - Belluna Co Ltd:

* Says its unit BELLUNA LANKA PVT LTD to buy 957,159 shares (51 percent stake) in LAKE LEISURE HOLDINGS PVT LTD via private placement, for 3,029 mln LKR in the middle of Feb. 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/weP7di

