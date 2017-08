Feb 16 (Reuters) - SIOS Technology Inc :

* Says SIOS Technology to restructure the company into a holding company by a way of company split, effective July 1

* Says the co to set up a successor preparatory company(100 percent owned) to take over entire business of SIOS Technology

* Says the company to change its name into SIOS Corporation on July 1

