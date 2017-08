Feb 16 (Reuters) - Solekia Ltd :

* Says the shareholder Sasaki Beji to buy up to 364,700 shares of Solekia at 2,800 yen per share via takeover bid

* Says Sasaki Beji and relevant company to jointly hold 48.8 percent stake in the co after acquisition of the target shares

Source text in Japanese:rrd.me/bzhkc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)