February 17, 2017 / 6:05 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Yitoa Intelligent Control sees FY2017 Q1 net profit down; says 2016 dividend payment and plans financing lease JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 of 2017 to decrease by 66.65 percent 59.4 percent, or to be 23 million to 28 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 of 2016 was 69.0 million yuan

* To (use undistributed profits to) pay cash dividend of 1.2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to the company's shareholders for 2016

* Co plans to invest 160 million yuan to set up a finance lease factoring JV in Shenzhen with partner, and to own 80 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fnhpwp ; goo.gl/HOf6yy ; goo.gl/ovlK5t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

