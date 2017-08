Feb 17 (Reuters) - Yamaki Co Ltd:

* Says it wll set up a JV named JOYLINK Pte.Ltd. with capital of $100,000 in Singapore with NAHK Singapore Pte.Ltd

* Says the two companies will hold 50 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/w4g6nb

