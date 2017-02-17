FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guanghui Energy unit to jointly set up coarse aromatics hydrogenation project company with Chongqing Sanxia Paints and Shandong-based new energy company
February 17, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Guanghui Energy unit to jointly set up coarse aromatics hydrogenation project company with Chongqing Sanxia Paints and Shandong-based new energy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Guanghui Energy Co Ltd:

* Says it will jointly set up a new company for development, construction and operation of coarse aromatics hydrogenation project in Sinkiang with Chongqing Sanxia Paints and a Shandong-based new energy company

* Says its subsidiary will invest 204 million yuan, Chongqing Sanxia Paints will invest 198 million yuan and the Shandong-based new energy company will invest 198 million yuan in the new company and hold 34 percent, 33 percent and 33 percent stake respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m1n3AS

Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)

