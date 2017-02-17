BRIEF-Infomedia signs contract with Nissan Motor
* Infomedia signs software contract with Nissan's global dealer network
Feb 17 Realworld Inc:
* Says Cookpad Inc. will transfer its owned entire 10.08 percent stake in Realworld to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
* Says Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. to raise stake in Realworld to 10.09 percent after the acquisition
* Says effective Feb. 22
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MszOPR
