BRIEF-Nanosonics says first half sales of $36.1 million, up 33% on prior half
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 AmCad BioMed Corp:
* Says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wx6Oyf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral