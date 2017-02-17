BRIEF-Surfilter Network Technology completes establishment of IT JV with partners
* Says co completes establishment of information technology JV in Guangzhou with partners, and owns 60 percent stake in it
Feb 17 Xintec Inc:
* Says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Feb 20 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says Tech Semiconductor Co Ltd's share trade suspended from Feb 20 pending major plan