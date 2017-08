Feb 20 (Reuters) - WDI Corp:

* Says its unit WDI International, Inc to invest $100 million yen in its subsidiary FG Restaurant, L.L.C in late February

* Says the unit's stake in FG Restaurant, L.L.C to increase to 76 percent from 70 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/rjqnyW

