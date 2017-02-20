FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings offers ToB for shares in Takagi Securities at 270 yen per share
February 20, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings offers ToB for shares in Takagi Securities at 270 yen per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :

* The company is offering a takeover bid for 58,820,751 shares (or no less than 23,318,090 shares) of Takagi Securities Co Ltd's stock, at the price of 270 yen per share

* Co will hold 100 percent stake in Takagi Securities(58,820 voting rights), up from 0 percent

* Total acquisition amount is 15.88 billion yen for 58,820,751 shares

* Say the offering period from Feb. 21 to April 4

* Settlement date is April 11

* Along with the result of ToB, Takagi Securities has the possibility of delisting from TSE

* Nomura Holdings Inc 's wholly owned unit plans to sell entire 17.1 million shares holding in Takagi Securities to Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wjGGxE ; goo.gl/ZS6njS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

