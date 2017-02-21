BRIEF-Saibu Gas says outcome of ToB for shares in STrust

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Saibu Gas Co Ltd :

* Says 3.4 million shares of STrust Co Ltd were offered in a takeover bid by Saibu Gas during the period from Jan. 24 to Feb. 20 and Saibu Gas resolves to buy 3.1 million shares as planed

* Says acquisition price at 800 yen per share, for 2.52 billion yen in total

* Settlement date from Feb. 24

* Saibu Gas will raise stake in STrust to 51 percent from 0 percent, and to be the top shareholder

* STrust's current top shareholder will cut stake in STrust to 2.77 percent from 31.62 percent and to be the third major shareholder

* STrust's shareholding structure changes will effective on Feb. 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QQvmlz ; goo.gl/Z7RaQg

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)