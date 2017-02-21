BRIEF-Tokyu Fudosan Holdings to issue 9th and 10th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 bln yen

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corp:

* Says the co to issue 9th and 10th series unsecured corporate bonds, worth 10 billion yen respectively, through public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says 9th series unsecured corporate bonds with a term of 3 years, interest rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on Feb. 28, 2020

* Says 10th series unsecured corporate bonds with a term of 10 years, interest rate of 0.455 percent and maturity date on Feb. 26, 2027

* Says subscription date on Feb. 21 and payment date on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Ogw682

