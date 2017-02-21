FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2017 / 7:31 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Showa System Engineering announces shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Showa System Engineering Corp :

* Says co's former chairman Osamu Ozaki who owned 28.5 percent stake in co and was the top shareholder of co, passed away on Sept. 4

* Hirokazu Ozaki and Kyoko Furudono, as inheritors, inherited the shares owned by Osamu Ozaki in co

* Hirokazu Ozaki's stake in co was raised to 21.74 percent from 3.98 percent, and becomes the top shareholder of co

* Kyoko Furudono's stake in co was raised to 13.19 percent from 2.45 percent

* Changes occurred on Feb. 20

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/mGZQOX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

