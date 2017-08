Feb 21 (Reuters) - Intea Holdings Inc :

* Says the shareholder NAC inc. cut stake in the co to 0 percent from 14.49 percent

* Says the shareholder Hikari Tsushin Inc raised stake in the co to 40.04 percent from 13.98 percent

