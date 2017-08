Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai LongYun Advertising and Media Co Ltd:

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary filed a lawsuit for unpaid advertising fee of 3.6 million yuan on Jan. 11

* Says the court orders the defendants to pay 3.6 million yuan to the subsidiary by Aug. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KNTEjp

