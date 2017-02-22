FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans corporate bonds worth totaling 30 bln yen
February 22, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans corporate bonds worth totaling 30 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 63th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2020

* Says it plans to issue 64th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.13 percent and maturity date on Feb. 18, 2022

* Says subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 28

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aeq03p

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

