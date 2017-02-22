BRIEF-Hitachi Capital plans corporate bonds worth totaling 30 bln yen

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp :
* Says it plans to issue 63th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 20 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.001 percent and maturity date on April 20, 2020
* Says it plans to issue 64th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.13 percent and maturity date on Feb. 18, 2022
* Says subscription date on Feb. 22 and payment date on Feb. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aeq03p
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)