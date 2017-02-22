FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical revises FY2016 net profit outlook to up by 569.2 pct to 578.7 pct
February 22, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical revises FY2016 net profit outlook to up by 569.2 pct to 578.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 569.2 percent to 578.7 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 142 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY2016 to increase by 593.1 percent to 640.9 percent, or to be 145 million yuan to 155 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY2015 was 20.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased lawsuit fees and adjustment for sale cost calculation are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bZMexV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

