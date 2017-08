Feb 23 (Reuters) - Yitoa Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* Says it willl repurchase up to 38.8 million A shares (about 3.6 percent stake) at up to 10.32 yuan per share, or up to 400 million yuan in total, before June 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FU6ycW

