6 months ago
BRIEF-Avex Group Holdings announces reorganization in co and units
February 23, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Avex Group Holdings announces reorganization in co and units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Avex Group Holdings Inc :

* Says co plans to transfer management related business in co and co's four wholly owned units (AMC, AVI, ASI and APD) to its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit Avex Management Inc (AMG), effective on April 1

* Says co plans to transfer music related business in co and co's five wholly owned units (AVI, ASI, APD, ALC and ANC) to its wholly owned Tokyo-based unit avex music creative Inc(AMC), effective on April 1

* Co's wholly owned unit avex digital Inc (ADG) plans to merge with its wholly owned unit (UULA), on April 1

* Says the unit UULA will be dissolved after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/FhnVZl ; goo.gl/abg0Jz ; goo.gl/1ZaTDx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

