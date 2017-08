Feb 23 (Reuters) - Beijing Watertek Information Technology Co Ltd:

* Says its subsidiary will use 3.1 million yuan to jointly set up a company in Beijing with three companies

* Says the new company with registered capital of 10 million yuan will be engaged in computer system services and sale of developed products by itself

* Says the subsidiary will hold 31 percent stake in the new company

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Oyae3H

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)