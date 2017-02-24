BRIEF-Wasko Q4 net profit down at 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($368,405.54) versus 8.0 million zlotys year ago
Feb 24 Taiflex Scientific Co Ltd:
* Says it appoints SUN,TA-WEN, its chairman of the board, to also serve as general manager, to succeed CHIANG CHUN YEN, effective March 1
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago