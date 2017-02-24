Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 28
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
Feb 24 Jian Sin Industrial Co Ltd:
* Says its investment subsidiary will set up a trading company with capital of 10 million yuan in China Mainland
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LW1scR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Turesday.
OSLO, Feb 28 Rig firm Seadrill, battling with $14 billion in debt and liabilities, said on Tuesday it may have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection if it fails to reach a restructuring agreement with its lenders.
SINGAPORE Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.