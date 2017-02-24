Feb 24 Kaimei Electronic Corp:

* Says it offered public takeover of shares of TA-I Technology during Jan. 20 to Feb. 23

* Says 4,076,543 shares, which is lower than minimum standard of 8,782,000 shares, responded the public takeover, so the public takeover is failed

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rKUtXd

