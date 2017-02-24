BRIEF-Wasko Q4 net profit down at 1.5 mln zlotys
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($368,405.54) versus 8.0 million zlotys year ago
Feb 24 Fujifilm Holdings Corp :
* Says the co offered a takeover bid for 18.2 million shares (or no less than 12.5 million shares) of Wako Pure Chemical Industries, Ltd., aiming to fully acquire it
* Says offered purchase price at 8,535 yen per share
* Takeover bid total amount at 155.47 billion yen
* Offering period from Feb. 27 to April 3
* Settlement starts on April 21
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jPbtFl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q4 net profit 1.5 million zlotys ($368,405.54) versus 8.0 million zlotys year ago
* H2 revenue 24.6 million euros ($26.07 million) versus 21.0 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: