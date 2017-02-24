Standard Chartered Bank's Zambia unit appoints new CEO
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 LaSalle Logiport Reit:
* Says it to buy domestic real estate trust beneficiary interests in a Japan-based property for 11,950 million yen on March 1
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VlY0xx
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LUSAKA, Feb 28 Standard Chartered Bank Zambia Plc has appointed Herman Kasekende as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, it said on Tuesday.
* Confirms that it and its JV Partner in advanced discussions regarding possible sale of their interests in Leadenhall Building Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Q4 operating loss 453.8 million Swedish crowns ($50.17 million) versus profit 78.2 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.0451 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)