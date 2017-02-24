Feb 24 Sharp Corp :

* Says the co plans to split its part of healthcare medical business and properties, to restructure them into three wholly owned units, a Hyogo-based medical equipment firm, Sharp Healthcare and Medical (U.K.) Limited and Lacamas Life Sciences, Inc.

* Says the co plans to transfer the three units to its wholly owned subsidiary Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY and it will play the role of the holdings company of the three units

* Says Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY will issue 208.7 million new shares to a Cayman Islands-based firm, Fabrigene Limited, for $25 million

* Says Sharp Corp and Fabrigene Limited will hold 48.8 percent and 51.2 percent stake in Sharp Healthcare and Medical Company KY respectively after the restructuring and the transaction

* Says effective date on March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/s9RndJ

