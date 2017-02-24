METALS-Copper slips, attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
Feb 24 Shandong Linglong Tyre Co Ltd :
* Says it to set up an intelligent equipment manufacturing JV in Shandong
* Says it to invest 12 million yuan and to hold 60 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BN96PQ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
HONG KONG China's largest auto glass manufacturer, Fuyao Glass Industry Group , will press ahead with investments worth about $1 billion in the United States this year despite criticism at home amid growing China-U.S. tensions, the company's chairman said.
VANCOUVER (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.