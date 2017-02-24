BRIEF-Gold Town Games Q4 operating loss before depreciation widens to SEK 1.4 mln
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 Cheer Time Enterprise Co Ltd:
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in Lee Shing Limited at $5.3 million in total to an individual
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3TOJ4M
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)