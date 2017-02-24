BRIEF-ABC says 2017 Oscars averaged 32.9 million viewers on Sunday
* Says 2017 Oscars averaged 32.9 million viewers on Sunday, least-viewed broadcast since 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Feb 24 Digital Identity Inc :
* Says the co to restructure the company into a holding company by a way of company split, effective July 3
* Says the co to set up two successor preparatory companies(100 percent owned) to take over digital marketing and life technology business of the co
* Says the company to change its name into Orchestra Holdings on July 3
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/me6RgD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says 2017 Oscars averaged 32.9 million viewers on Sunday, least-viewed broadcast since 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Baysinger)
Feb 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday upheld federal disclosure rules for political advertising, rejecting an appeal by a Denver-based libertarian think tank that wanted to run an ad without being forced to divulge its major donors.
Feb 27 ABC's broadcast of The 89th Academy Awards on Sunday night drew a 22.4 overnight rating, according to Nielsen data released by the Walt Disney Co unit.