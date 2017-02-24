(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Feb 24 TBC Bank Group PLC

* Net profit for 2016 up by 36.4% yoy to GEL 298.3 million

* return on equity (roe) amounted to 22.4% (20.6% without one-off effects) and return on assets (roa) to 3.9% (3.6% without one-off effects)

* Total operating income for 2016 up by 18.0% yoy to GEL 681.1 million

* 2016 cost to income ratio stood at 45.8% (42.9% without one-off effects), compared to 43.9% in 2015

* 2016 cost of risk on loans stood at 1.0%, down by 0.7pp yoy

* 2016 net interest margin (nim) stood at 7.8% in 2016, unchanged from 2015

* Total assets reached GEL 10,769.0 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 55.3% yoy and up by 42.0% qoq

* Gross loans and advances to customers increased to GEL 7,358.7 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 58.6% yoy and by 47.1% qoq

* At Dec. 31, net loans to deposits and IFI funding stood at 93.4% and net stable funding ratio (nsfr) stood at 108.4%

* Total customer deposits stood at GEL 6,454.9 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 54.5% yoy and up by 40.5% qoq