BRIEF-Gold Town Games Q4 operating loss before depreciation widens to SEK 1.4 mln
* Q4 operating loss before depreciation 1.4 million Swedish crowns ($155,000) versus loss 0.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Feb 24 GeoVision Inc:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.58 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.42 per share
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share
will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share
* Q4 total operating revenue $3.1 million versus $6.4 million year ago
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 6,500 percent to 7,300 percent, or to be 35.6 million yuan to 40 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (0.5 million yuan)