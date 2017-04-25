FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20
#Market News
April 25, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nielsen Q1 earnings per share $0.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to add Q1 I/B/E/S GAAP EPS estimate of $0.22, which is comparable to GAAP EPS of $0.20 reported by Nielsen Holdings)

April 25 (Reuters) - Nielsen Holdings Plc:

* Nielsen reports 1st quarter 2017 results and increases quarterly dividend 10%

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.40 to $1.46

* Q1 revenue $1.526 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.54 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board of directors approved an increase in company's quarterly dividend of 10% to $0.34 per share

* Nielsen Holdings Plc says company is maintaining its full year guidance

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $6.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

