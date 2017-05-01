CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development sees H1 net profit up 85 pct to 135 pct

(Corrects percentage range in headline and first bullet point to 85-135, from 30-80, and profit range in first bullet to 200.5-254.6 mln, from 140.9 to 195.0 mln, after company revises April 28 filing; adds link to revised filing)

May 1 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 85 percent to 135 percent, or to be 200.5 million yuan to 254.6 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 108.4 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are gain from wholly owned subsidiary and steady improvement of business

Source text in Chinese: (bit.ly/2quHcL8)

