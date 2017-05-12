FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
UPDATE 1-Grieg Seafood Q1 operational ebit lags forecast, maintains 2017 harvest guidance
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 12, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 3 months ago

UPDATE 1-Grieg Seafood Q1 operational ebit lags forecast, maintains 2017 harvest guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with more)

May 12 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa:

* Q1 ebit before adjustment nok 131 mln (rtrs poll nok 164 mln) vs NOK 214 mln in Q1 2016

* Q1 revenues 1 422 mln, reflecting a 12 pct change compared with same period in 2016

* Low harvest volume (8 552 tons in Q1 vs. rtrs poll 8 339 tons) in three regions, as planned in order to boost sea production, increases costs per kilo in Q1

* Harvest volume in q2 2017 is expected to be 18 000 tons

* Expected harvest volume of 70 000 tons in 2017 is maintained

* In a global perspective, there are expectations of limited supply-side growth in the salmon market

* There is strong underlying demand for salmon and good prices are therefore expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.