3 months ago
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change (May 22)
#Corrections News
May 25, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Daiichi Kasei plans transition to holding company structure and name change (May 22)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In May 22 Brief, corrects company name in third bullet point after Daiichi corrects its changed name to "Ultrafabrics Holdings Co Ltd" from "Ultrafablics Holdings Co Ltd")

May 22 (Reuters) - Daiichi Kasei Co Ltd:

* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Tokyo on May 22, as the successor preparatory company

* Says co plans to transfer its synthetic resin products manufacturing and sale related business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 1

* Co will change its name to Ultrafabrics Holdings Co Ltd, effective Oct. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Sa3UYr

goo.gl/DZ1xBR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

