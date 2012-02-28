FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 28
February 28, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 6 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

SANTANDER

Belgian financial group KBC and Spain’s top lender Banco Santander have agreed to merge their Polish units Bank Zachodni WBK and Kredyt Bank, creating a combined bank worth 5 billion euros, the banks said on Tuesday.

NETIA

Poland’s No.2 telecoms group Netia expects synergies from its recent takeovers to significantly top the previously announced 106 million zlotys ($34.06 million), Netia’s chief executive Miroslaw Godlewski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

STATE STREET

State Street is to announce plans on Tuesday to open a financial services centre that will employ 600 people in Poland’s southern city of Krakow, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

MINING TAX

The parliamentary public finance committee will present its report on the mining tax bill to the lower chamber of parliament, the Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

INTEREST RATES

Poland does not need to hurry with raising interest rates as consumption is currently not the main driver of economic growth and the strengthening of the zloty may lower inflation, rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

($1 = 3.1124 Polish zlotys)

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

