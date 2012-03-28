FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orpea posts 21 pct profit rise in 2011
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 28, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 6 years ago

Orpea posts 21 pct profit rise in 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 28 (Reuters) - French care home operator Orpea on Wednesday reported a 21.1 percent rise in 2011 profits, driven by organic growth and recent acquisitions, and said it expected growth in sales and operating margins to continue in 2012.

Net profit in 2011 rose to 80.3 million euros ($106.98 million) from 66.3 million a year earlier. Operating profit was 163 million euros, up 25.8 percent, representing a margin of 13.2 percent on sales of 1.23 billion euros.

The company is proposing a dividend of 0.50 euros a share, up from 0.23 in 2010.

$1 = 0.7506 euros Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.