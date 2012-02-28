FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ligresti family backs Unipol bid for FonSAI-source
February 28, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 6 years ago

Ligresti family backs Unipol bid for FonSAI-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Members of the Ligresti family, which owns Italy’s No.2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are all behind a rescue plan by peer Unipol that will create a larger domestic player, a source close to the Ligresti family told Reuters.

The Ligrestis’ backing of Unipol’s takeover plan for troubled Fondiaria-SAI is likely to stop in its tracks a rival offer for the Fondiaria group by private equity funds Palladio and Sator.

Italian banks Mediobanca and UniCredit, the main creditors to the debt-ridden Ligresti family, have also openly said they back Unipol’s offer.

Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Lisa Jucca

