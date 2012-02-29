Poland - Factors to Watch on Feb 29

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM tripled its fourth-quarter net profit to record 3.8 billion zlotys ($1.23 billion), a notch above analyst forecasts, thanks to sales of its telecom assets.

DEBT SUPPLY

Poland’s finance ministry will give details of its debt supply for March.

PKO, PZU

Poland may sell part of its stakes in the country’s top insurer PZU and No. 1 lender PKO BP in the first half of 2012 as part of its privatisation drive, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Tuesday.

BZ WBK

The aim is for the combined Polish lenders BZ WBK and Kredyt Bank is to return to Warsaw’s bluechip WIG20 index with a 20-25 percent free-float, BZ WBK chief Mateusz Morawiecki told Rzeczpospolita daily.

PGE

The new head of Polish top utility PGE is to be announced on Thursday, with the former deputy head of the country’s No.2 mobile operator Polkiomtel, Krzysztof Kilian a favorite to take the post, Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.

FRANCE TELECOM

Asked on the probability of acquiring a minority stake in the pay-TV platform forged on tha back of a joint venture of Polish broadcaster TVN’s ‘n’ unit and Vivendi’s Cyfra+, deputy head at France Telecom, Benoit Scheen said FT’s new policy is to take majority stakes in companies, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

