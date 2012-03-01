FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 1
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 6 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

Q4 GDP

Poland’s statistics office releases fourth-quarter economic growth data. Analysts expect the figure at 4.2 percent year-on-year, the same as in the previous quarter.

Poland full-year 2011 GDP growth stood at 4.3 percent in annual terms. (0900)

PMI

Poland’s February PMI data to be released. Analysts expect it to slip to 51.3 points versus 52.15 points reported the previous month. (0800)

PBG

The builder reports a worse-than-expected 57 percent drop in fourth quarter net earnings because of tighter margins on infrastructure projects and a negative financial impact of a recent acquisition.

ALIOR

The Polish lender is considering finding a strategic shareholder or floating its shares and began reaching out to potential investors, writes Puls Biznesu.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

