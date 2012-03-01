FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India took 1.3 mln T S.Africa coal in Jan-exporters
#Basic Materials
March 1, 2012

India took 1.3 mln T S.Africa coal in Jan-exporters

Jacqueline Cowhig

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - India took 1.3 million tonnes of South African coal in January, 28 percent of total exports of 4.5 million and down from 1.7 million in the previous month, exporters said.

China imported 315,000 tonnes from South Africa in January, down from 944,000 tonnes in December and this figure is likely to show a sharper drop next month because China has largely been out of the spot market for standard-grade coal.

Asia plus India accounted for 61 percent or 2.8 million tonnes of January exports while the Atlantic market’s share dropped to 33 percent or 1.5 million tonnes of the total.

