ZURICH, March 1 (Reuters) - SWATCH CEO SAYS COMPANY POSTED DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN JANUARY, FEBRUARY SWATCH CEO SAYS SLOWING GROWTH IN CHINA‘S HIGH-END SEGMENT OFFSET BY VOLUMES IN MIDDLE, LOW-RANGE SEGMENTS SWATCH CEO SAYS JANUARY AND FEBRUARY GROWTH CANNOT BE EXTRAPOLATED ONTO 2012 (Reporting By Katharina Bart)