Poland - Factors to Watch on March 2
March 2, 2012 / 6:58 AM / in 6 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LOTOS

The Polish Treasury has scrapped plans to sell its controlling stake in the country’s second-biggest refiner Lotos this year or next, Treasury Minister Mikolaj Budzanowski said on Thursday.

BANKS

Polish financial regulator will not make it easy for Spain’s Banco Santander to merge Polish lenders BZ WBK and KBC’s Kredyt Bank, pushing for a 25-percent free-float and a high solvency ratio at the joined bank, daily Parkiet reported.

PGNiG

Polish gas monopoly PGNiG plans to launch a 5 billion zloty ($1.6 billion) bond programme for domestic investors to raise extra funds for investments, the group’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

PGE

The supervisory board at the state-controlled utility PGE chose Krzysztof Kilian, former deputy head of Poland’s No.2 mobile telecom Polkomtel, as PGE’s new chief executive.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

