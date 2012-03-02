Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

SOVEREIGN RATING

Italy can return to a sovereign ‘A’ rating depending on debt and growth trends as well as the policies of the Monti government, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Friday, citing S&P’s managing director for sovereign ratings in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

PREMAFIN, FONDIARIA, UNIPOL

Premafin said after a board meeting on Thursday it was in no position to decide on a bid for Fondiaria-SAI by private equity funds Sator and Palladio because its hands were tied by a previous agreement with Unipol.

* Unipol has a plan B ready if necessary which entails the merger with Fondiaria and its unit Milano Assicurazioni but not with Premafin, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

UNICREDIT

The new chairman will be found quickly, chief executive, Federico Ghizzoni told ANSA late on Thursday. He also said he expected a slimmer board of directors.

FIAT

Fiat’s car sales fell 20 percent in February compared with a year earlier. Its market share stood at 28.3 percent.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI

A row among creditors over how to share proceeds of a 15 percent stake sale in the Tuscan lender is complicating the process, sources familiar with the situation said.

* SEAT PAGINE GIALLE

The company said on Friday it has secured full support for its debt restructuring proposal from the senior bondholder and Lighthouse bondholder committees, as well as core shareholders.

