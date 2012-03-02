FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P cuts Nokia to BBB-, outlook negative
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

S&P cuts Nokia to BBB-, outlook negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s has cut Nokia’s credit rating to one notch above junk grade with a negative outlook, as the once-dominant Finnish mobile phone maker struggles to hold on to market share.

The U.S. ratings agency cut Nokia’s long-term credit rating to “BBB-” from “BBB” and said on Friday a further downgrade was possible. The next level down would be BB+, considered speculative grade.

Nokia has been losing market share to Apple’s iPhone as well as cheaper Asian rivals. To fight back, the company abandoned its own Symbian software last year and has since unveiled new Lumia smartphones using Microsoft software.

S&P said the partnership with Microsoft could help Nokia’s competitive position over the medium term.

“However, we are uncertain about the extent to which revenue growth from higher-priced Lumia smartphones can offset a potentially rapid decline in revenues from smartphones based on the Symbian operating system,” S&P said.

Another downgrade was possible in the next two years, it said, if Nokia’s margins remain in the low-to-mid single digit range or its net cash position decreases to 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion)from 5.6 billion at the end of 2011.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.