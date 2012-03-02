BHP Billiton to move trading to Singapore-sources

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, one of the world’s biggest mining houses, is moving its marketing and trading hub from The Hague to Singapore, industry sources said.

BHPB said it has a consultation process under way over the closure of its offices in The Hague but declined to comment further.

The mining major is the latest commodity firm to relocate the centre of its trading or sales to Singapore because of its proximity to growing Asian markets and tax advantages, industry sources said.